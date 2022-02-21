Afghanistan's state-owned bread factory resumes production after decades

The factory, which has been badly damaged since the 1990s and stopped functioning since 1992, would be fully reconstructed to increase its products.



"Two more branches of the silo are situated in the southern Kandahar and western Herat cities and authorities would soon buy necessary equipment to fully reactivate the said factories," Maher said.



According to the official, the silo begun its production with baking 200 kg of flour to make bread and cake daily and in the future the capacity would increase to five tonnes per day.

