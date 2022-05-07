Afghanistan’s Taliban order women to cover up head to toe

For all dignified Afghan women wearing Hijab is necessary and the best Hijab is chadori (the head-to-toe burqa) which is part of our tradition and is respectful, said Shir Mohammad, an official from the vice and virtue ministry in a statement.

Those women who are not too old or young must cover their face, except the eyes, he said.

The decree added that if women had no important work outside it is better for them to stay at home. Islamic principles and Islamic ideology are more important to us than anything else, Hanafi said. AP