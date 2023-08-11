After 47 years, Russia journeys to Moon with Luna-25

Russia's last lunar mission, Luna-24 was launched in 1976, during the former Soviet Union period.

It successfully delivered about 170 grams of moon samples to Earth.

Luna-25 is expected to reach the Moon’s orbit on August 16 before landing on August 21.

The spacecraft will spend between three and seven days about 100 km above the lunar surface before touching down in the area of the Boguslawsky crater.

Manzinus and Pentland-A craters have been named as alternative landing sites.

Once landing safely, Luna-25 aims to work on the lunar surface for at least one Earth year.

Its key goal is to polish the soft landing technology. If successful, the mission may become the first spacecraft ever to land near the South Pole of Moon.

Luna-25's "most important task, to put it simply, is to sit where no one has sat," Maxim Litvak, a chief scientist for the mission from Russia's Space Research Institute (known by the acronym IKI), said in a posting on the IKI website.

"Now everyone is aiming for the polar regions; this area is intriguing to everyone in the scientific community," Litvak said.



