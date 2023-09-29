After meeting, Blinken thanks Jaishankar for hosting Biden in Delhi

In a post on X earlier on Thursday, Jaishankar said: "Great to meet my friend US Secretary of State Blinken at State Department today. A wide ranging discussion, following up on PM Narendra Modi's June visit.

"Also exchanged notes on global developments. Laid the groundwork of our 2+2 meeting very soon."

Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin will travel to New Delhi for the annual 2+2 ministerial meeting, which is being hosted this year by India.