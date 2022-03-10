After pandemic, war in Ukraine new threat to food security

Dhaka: The crisis in Ukraine and Russia, one of the world's main sources of grain, fertilizers and energy, presents new challenges in securing food supplies on top of a prolonged pandemic, a U.N. Official said Thursday.

“We weren't going well even before the pandemic, the hunger was rising slowly and then the pandemic hit,” said Gabriel Ferrero de Loma-Osorio, head of the Committee on World Food Security, a platform within the United Nations for the fight against hunger.