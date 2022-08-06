After pressure from India, Sri Lanka urges China to defer entry of Chinese ‘spy’ ship

Colombo: Amid pressure from its immediate neighbour India, Sri Lanka has urged China to delay the entry of the controversial Chinese ship ‘Yuan Wang 5’ into the Chinese-controlled port in Southern Hambantota.

In a letter to the Chinese Embassy in Colombo, the Foreign Ministry of Sri Lanka stated, “The Ministry wishes to request that the arrival date of the vessel Yuan Wang 5 in Hambantota to be deferred until further consultation is made on this matter.”

Referring to the permission given on July 12 allowing the Chinese ship to enter the Hambantota Port, the Foreign Ministry said, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka presents its compliments to the Embassy of People’s Republic of China in Colombo and has the honour to refer to the Ministry’s Note No. PR/0640/2022 dated July 12, 2022, conveying the clearances for the visit of the vessel Yuan Wang 5 to enter the Port of Hambantota for replenishment purposes.”