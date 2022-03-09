Air raid sirens in Ukraine capital; Russians pressure cities

Russia, which calls its invasion of Ukraine a special military operation, has focused official statements about the war almost exclusively on fighting and evacuations in the separatist regions, where Russian-backed forces have been fighting Ukraine's military since 2014.



On Wednesday, Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Russian forces had thwarted a large-scale attack plot in the east, citing in a televised statement what he claimed was an intercepted Ukrainian National Guard document.



He did not address Russia's shelling, airstrikes and attacks on Ukrainian civilians or cities, Russian military casualties or any other aspect of its bogged-down campaign.



In the south, Russian troops have advanced deep along Ukraine's coastline in an effort that could establish a land bridge to Crimea, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.



The city of Mariupol has been surrounded by Russian soldiers for days and a humanitarian crisis is unfolding in the encircled city of 430,000.



Corpses lie in the streets of the city, which sits on the Asov Sea. Hungry people break into stores in search of food and melt snow for water. Thousands huddle in basements, trembling at the sound of Russian shells pounding their city.



Why shouldn't I cry? Goma Janna demanded as she wept by the light of an oil lamp below ground, surrounded by women and children.



I want my home, I want my job. I'm so sad about people and about the city, the children.







Mariupol, said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, is in a catastrophic situation.



Natalia Mudrenko, the highest-ranking woman at Ukraine's UN Mission, told the Security Council that the people of Mariupol have been effectively taken hostage, by the siege.



Her voice shook with emotion as she described how a 6-year-old died shortly after her mother was killed by Russian shelling. She was alone in the last moments of her life, she said.



Authorities in Mariupol planned to start digging mass graves for all the dead. The shelling has shattered buildings, and the city has no water, heat, working sewage systems or phone service.



With the electricity out, many people are relying on their car radios for information, picking up news from stations broadcast from areas controlled by Russian forces or Russian-backed separatists.



Ludmila Amelkina, who was walking along an alley strewn with rubble and walls pocked by gunfire, said the destruction had been devastating.



We don't have electricity, we don't have anything to eat, we don't have medicine. We've got nothing, she said, looking skyward. (AP)



