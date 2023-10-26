Ajatshatru, wife celebrate ‘J&K Accession Day’ in UK Parliament

London (UK): Jammu and Kashmir Day was celebrated in the House of Commons in the UK Parliament on the eve of 76th anniversary of accession of the (erstwhile) princely state of Jammu & Kashmir to India on October 26, 1947.

As per a press statement, the programme was organised by the Jammu Kashmir diaspora based in the UK and hosted by MP Harrow East Bob Blackman. Other parliamentarians attending the event included Jonathan Lord MP Woking and Theresa Villiers MP Chipping Barnet.

The special guests for the evening included the grandson and granddaughter-in-law of Maharaja Hari Singh - Ajatshatru Singh and Ritu Singh. Other keynote speakers included Dr Gautam Sen, Sushil Pandit and Sajjad Raja NEP party representing POJK.

The proceedings were inaugurated by MP Jonathan Lord, who welcomed the members of the royal family from Jammu and Kashmir and other guests and audience. This was followed by the address of Dr Sen, who spoke about the plight of Kashmiri Pandits and lack of political will to support their rehabilitation. He attributed this to vote bank politics, highlighting that the Pandit community, being small in number, does not have a political voice.

Ajatshatru spoke next about the Dogra dynasty and their contribution to establishment and expansion of the (erstwhile) princely state of Jammu & Kashmir. He also highlighted Maharaja Hari Singh's role in signing the Instrument of Accession with India and reminded everyone how critical decisions affecting the subcontinent were taken in this very same building.

Sushil Pandit spoke about the lack of justice being done to the Kashmiri Pandit community and also highlighted the apathy of the establishment in fulfilling the aspirations of the community.

MP Theresa Villiers spoke about the importance of Jammu Kashmir Day and also highlighted the significant progress made by the region since revocation of Article 370, the statement said.

MP Bob Blackman brought with him a signed copy of the Instrument of Accession and highlighted the contribution of the Indian diaspora in celebrating the day, year after year in the House of Commons. MP Bob Blackman also urged Pakistan to stop state sponsored terrorism so there was lasting peace and progress in the region.