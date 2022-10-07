Ales Bialiatski, Russia’s Memorial & Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties win Nobel Peace Prize 2022

French author Annie Ernaux won this year's Nobel Prize in literature Thursday.



The 2022 Nobel Prize for economics will be announced on Monday, Oct. 10.



The award has in the past put a spotlight on groups and activists trying to prevent conflicts, alleviate hardship and protect human rights.



Last year's winners have faced a tough time since receiving the prize. Journalists Dmitry Muratov of Russia and Maria Ressa of the Philippines have been fighting for the survival of their news organisations, defying government efforts to silence them



They were honoured last year for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.



A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.



Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics Tuesday. Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger had shown that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated, a phenomenon known as quantum entanglement, that can be used for specialized computing and to encrypt information.