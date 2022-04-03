All orders, actions initiated by President, PM subject to court orders: Pak SC

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that all orders and actions initiated by the prime minister and the president regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly will be subject to the court's order as he adjourned for one day the hearing of the high-profile case.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi earlier dissolved the National Assembly (NA) on advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, minutes after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejected a no-confidence motion against the premier, who had effectively lost the majority in the 342-member lower house of Parliament.

Chief Justice Bandial took notice of the political situation and a three member bench held the initial hearing despite the weekend and issued notices to all the respondents, including President Alvi and deputy Speaker of the NA, Suri. The court ordered all parties not to take any "unconstitutional" measures and adjourned the hearing until Monday.