Almost every child on earth will suffer from heatwaves by 2050: Unicef

Geneva: Hot weather has become a health risk for many nations, but new data shows that almost every child on earth will be affected by heatwaves by 2050, the Unicef warned in a new report.

In the report released on Tuesday, the UN agency said that already around 559 million children are exposed to high heatwave frequency and around 624 million children are exposed to one of three other high heat measures -- high heatwave duration, high heatwave severity or extreme high temperatures.

“By 2050, virtually every child on earth, over 2 billion children, is forecast to face more frequent heatwaves, regardless of whether the world achieves a ‘low greenhouse gas emission scenario’ with an estimated 1.7 degrees of warming in 2050 or a ‘very high greenhouse gas emission scenario’ with an estimated 2.4 degrees of warming in 2050,” it said.