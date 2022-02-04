America stands with India against Chinese intimidation: US

China on Wednesday fielded a regiment commander of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) involved in the June 2020 clash with the Indian soldiers in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley to carry the Winter Olympics torch in Beijing, prompting India to announce a diplomatic boycott of the opening and closing ceremonies of the mega sporting event staring on Friday.

Responding to a question on China’s provocative move, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference on Thursday that the US has previously voiced its concern over Beijing’s pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours.