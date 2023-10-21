American mother and daughter hostage freed after two weeks in captivity

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, confirmed that the Raanans are now under the care of the IDF and reunited with the family.

US President Joe Biden expressed his joy at the imminent reunion of the Raanan family and extended his gratitude to the Qatari government for its mediation efforts. He reiterated the US government's commitment to working tirelessly to free American citizens held by Hamas.

This development marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages, who are already been in the captivity of Hamas for the last two weeks. and it is hoped that more such releases will follow.

The abduction of the Raanans occurred during a deadly raid in which over 1,400 people, including civilians and soldiers, lost their lives.

This attack, the deadliest in Israel's 75-year history, revealed significant intelligence failures by the country's security forces.

In response to the attack, Israel initiated a blockade on Gaza and launched airstrikes, resulting in a humanitarian crisis and significant casualties. Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have reportedly claimed the lives of more than 4,100 people, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

This release of the Raanans offers hope for the safe return of the remaining hostages and the potential reduction of tensions in the region. Gaza residents are now eagerly awaiting humanitarian aid, including drinking water, food, and medicines, expected to arrive from the Egyptian border crossing today.