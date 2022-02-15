Amid hope Ukraine war can be avoided, flurry of diplomacy

Moscow: As the West warily eyed Russian troop movements near Ukraine, European leaders headed to the region on Tuesday for last-minute diplomacy, buoyed by signals from the Kremlin that there was a still way to head off a feared invasion and avoid war.
After weeks of rising tensions over Ukraine, the tenor changed Monday, when Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov indicated that Russia was ready to keep talking about the security grievances that have led to the crisis.
In what could be another sign that the Kremlin would like to lower the temperature, Russia's Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases.
It wasn't immediately clear where exactly these troops were deployed or how many were leaving — and the news came a day after Western officials said some forces and military hardware were moving toward the border, muddying the picture.
Russia has massed more than 130,000 troops near Ukraine, sparking the fears of an invasion.
And while the US agreed that there was still a possibility of a diplomatic path out, Washington, London and other allies have kept up their warnings that those forces could move on Ukraine at any moment.
Russia denies it has any plans to invade Ukraine, despite placing troops on Ukraine's borders to the north, south and east and launching massive military drills nearby.
The new glimmers of hope accompanied a flurry of diplomacy. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz planned to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, a day after he sat down with Ukraine's leader in Kyiv. Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau of Poland, one of Russia's most strident European critics, was also in Moscow on Tuesday to meet Lavrov, while Ukraine's foreign minister hosted his Italian counterpart.
Lavrov's comments came at a made-for-TV meeting with Putin and seemed designed to send a message to the world about the Russian leader's position. The foreign minister argued that Moscow should hold more talks, despite the West's refusal to consider Russia's main demands.
The talks “can't go on indefinitely, but I would suggest to continue and expand them at this stage,” Lavrov said, noting that Washington has offered to discuss limits for missile deployments in Europe, restrictions on military drills and other confidence-building measures.
Moscow wants guarantees that NATO will not allow Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to join as members.
It also wants the alliance to halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.
Lavrov said possibilities for talks “are far from being exhausted."
Putin noted that the West could try to draw Russia into “endless talks” and questioned whether there is still a chance to reach an agreement.
Lavrov replied that his ministry would not allow the US and its allies to stonewall Russia's main requests.
The US reacted coolly.