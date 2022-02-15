Amid hope Ukraine war can be avoided, flurry of diplomacy

In what could be another sign that the Kremlin would like to lower the temperature, Russia's Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases.

It wasn't immediately clear where exactly these troops were deployed or how many were leaving — and the news came a day after Western officials said some forces and military hardware were moving toward the border, muddying the picture.

Russia has massed more than 130,000 troops near Ukraine, sparking the fears of an invasion.

And while the US agreed that there was still a possibility of a diplomatic path out, Washington, London and other allies have kept up their warnings that those forces could move on Ukraine at any moment.