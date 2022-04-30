Another mass grave with 900 bodies found in Kiev region: Zelensky

In an interview to Polish media on Friday, the President said the area where the grave has been found was occupied by Russian forces in March, reports Ukrayinska Pravda.



"No one knows how many people have been killed. There will be consequences, there will be an investigation, then there will be a census. We have to find all these people, but we don't even know how many there are," he was quoted as saying.



Zelensky also claimed that since the invasion began on February 24, nearly 500,000 Ukrainians have been illegally deported to Russia.