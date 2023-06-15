Another US state bans kids from social media without parental consent

San Francisco, June 15: The US state of Texas has banned kids under age 18 from joining social media platforms without parental consent.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill, called HB 18, that requires social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and TikTok to receive explicit consent from a minor's parent or guardian before they'd be allowed to create their own accounts.

"A digital service provider may collect a minor's personal identifying information if the minor's parent or guardian consents in a manner that is specific, informed, and unambiguous and takes into account the minor's age and the minor's developmental and cognitive needs and capabilities," read the bill.