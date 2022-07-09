Anti-govt protesters storm Sri Lankan President’s house

Colombo: Demanding the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, anti-government Sri Lankan protesters on Saturday stormed the President’s House in Colombo braving several police and military barricades and tear gas shells.

Security forces fired teargas and water cannons to disperse the protesters but later withdrew and resorted to firing in the air.

At least 20 people have been hospitalised following violent clashes between the police and the protesters.