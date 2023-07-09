Are Global efforts to ban lethal weapons like cluster bombs ineffective?

New Delhi, July 9: The recent news items in the media have sparked global concern regarding the effectiveness of conventions that aim to ban lethal weapons like cluster bombs.
On one hand, the United States received accolades for destroying leftover chemical weapons from World War I, signifying progress towards the elimination of such arms worldwide.
However, the announcement of plans to send cluster munitions to Ukraine to aid its military in repelling Russian forces along the front lines has ignited outrage among humanitarian groups and criticism from NATO and European Union allies who have long opposed the use of these weapons.
The primary worry stems from the fact that cluster bombs have the potential to harm civilians in Ukraine or Russia long after the shelling has ceased. This action to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine has raised eyebrows among humanitarian and international organizations that tirelessly campaign for a global ban on lethal weapons.
The expectation of this development was apparent, as several months ago, leading Republicans in the US had expressed strong support for Ukraine’s request for more lethal aid, particularly in the form of cluster munitions.
Cluster munitions are regarded as inhumane due to their significant impact on civilians. These bombs consist of containers or dispensers that scatter numerous submunitions or bomblets over a wide area.
Some of these bomblets remain unexploded, posing a threat even after the conflict ends. As they can become embedded in the ground, like landmines, they continue to kill a considerable number of civilians, especially children, who unknowingly trigger the unexploded bomblets either by accident or by their proximity.
The use of cluster bombs is not inherently a war crime, but utilizing them against civilians can be deemed a violation of international law. The determination of a war crime requires an examination of the legitimacy of the target and whether precautions were taken to avoid civilian casualties.
It is crucial to recognize that cluster munitions pose severe humanitarian risks and have lasting consequences on affected communities. The 2010 Convention on Cluster Munitions, ratified by over 120 countries, serves as a vital instrument to combat this issue. However, the refusal of key actors like Russia, Ukraine, the United States, China, Israel, India, and Pakistan to join this convention undermines global efforts to eliminate these weapons.
Going through some of the media reports filed earlier, Cluster bombs have been deployed in various recent conflicts, including by US forces.
For example, during the invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, the United States considered cluster bombs an essential component of its arsenal, dropping over 1,500 cluster bombs in Afghanistan during the first three years of the conflict.
In the US, there was a plan to cease the use of cluster munitions with a high rate of unexploded ordnance by 2019, the Trump administration rolled back this policy, granting commanders the authority to approve their use.
Syrian government troops, supported by Russia, frequently employed cluster munitions against opposition strongholds during the civil war, causing significant damage to civilian targets and infrastructure.
Israel also used cluster munitions in civilian areas, including during the 1982 invasion of South Lebanon. In the 2006 war with Hezbollah, Israel fired an estimated 4 million cluster munitions into Lebanon, leaving unexploded ordnance that continues to threaten Lebanese civilians today.
Similarly, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has faced criticism for its use of cluster bombs in the conflict with Houthi rebels, leading to a significant number of civilian casualties.
The lingering issue with cluster munitions lies not only in the weapons themselves, which are considered barbaric and obsolete but also in the outdated process of removing unexploded bomblets, which lacks digital upgrades.
Although efforts have been made to create “smarter” cluster bombs equipped with safety features, the use of less advanced “dumb” cluster bombs remains widespread.
Considering some reports of Russia using cluster munitions in the Ukraine conflict, including instances where civilians were killed or injured, dropping these munitions in populated areas, especially near schools, has no justification.
Cluster munitions’ inherently indiscriminate and internationally-banned nature demonstrates a flagrant disregard for civilian life. These weapons cause widespread human suffering, impede the safe return of displaced individuals to their homes, and hinder agricultural activities for years or even decades after conflicts end.
Considering the increasing casualties associated with cluster munitions, urgent action is needed. The International Committ ee of the Red Cross, in its efforts to promote universal adherence to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, calls upon all states, including the 13 signatories yet to ratify the convention, to join without delay.
Additionally, all states and parties involved in armed conflicts must immediately cease using, producing, transferring, and stockpiling cluster munitions.
The international community must condemn any use of cluster munitions unequivocally. To illustrate the devastating impact of these weapons, the Red Cross shared the story of a young girl named Sose, who lost her hand and suffered severe injuries when a cluster bomblet exploded as she innocently played with a crystal ball she found.
With the alarming rise in casualties attributed to cluster munitions, it is clear that urgent action is required to protect innocent lives and prevent further suffering caused by these deceitful weapons.