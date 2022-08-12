Armed man attempting to breach FBI office killed after standoff

Monday's operation was said to have been related to classified materials that Trump allegedly took with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, when he left office in January 2021.



Trump and his allies denounced the raid as a political attack orchestrated by Democrats while calling out the FBI and the Department of Justice.



In response to Thursday's incident, FBI Director Christopher Wray issued a statement, saying that the "attacks on the integrity of the FBI erode respect for the rule of law".



"Violence and threats against law enforcement, including the FBI, are dangerous and should be deeply concerning to all Americans," Wray added.