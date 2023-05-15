Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on  3-day visit to Egypt

New Delhi, May 15: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande is on a three-day visit to Egypt to enhance bilateral Defence Cooperation and strengthen ties in areas of mutual interest of both countries.



"Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande has proceeded on a three-day visit to Egypt. The visit will provide an opportunity to enhance bilateral Defence Cooperation and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest," tweeted ADG-PI.

India and Egypt enjoy cordial defence relations. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was invited as chief guest on India's 74th Republic Day celebrations to reaffirm the strong relations between the two countries.



"This is for the first time that the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt has been invited as Chief Guest on our Republic Day," the MEA said. A military contingent from Egyptian Army will also participate in the Republic Day parade.