Army, IAF contingent departs for Kazakhstan for joint military exercise

New Delhi: India and Kazakhstan are going to do a joint military exercise which will include counter terrorism operations, drills of raids, search and destroy operations.

The Ministry of Defence said that the Indian Army and Air Force contingent comprising 120 personnel departed for Kazakhstan on Sunday. The contingent will take part in the 7th edition of Joint Military ‘Exercise KAZIND-2023’.

The India-Kazakhstan joint military exercise will be conducted at Otar, Kazakhstan from October 30 to November 11, the official at the Ministry of Defence added.

Indian Army contingent comprises 90 personnel led by a Battalion from the Dogra Regiment. The Kazakhstan contingent is mainly represented by personnel from Regional Command South of Kazakh Ground Forces. Thirty personnel of the Air Force from both sides will also participate in the current edition of the Exercise alongside the Army contingents, the official added.