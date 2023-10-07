As Hamas fires rockets into Israel, Kerala on tenterhooks

A Keralite settled in Israel, who came live on TV channels, said since Saturday morning many Malayalee nurses in Israel are a worried lot.

"According to estimates there are around 6,000 Keralaites, mostly nurses. In many places there are bunkers and many have started to move into it and are eagerly waiting for this impasse to end," said the Keralaite.

Israel of late, especially in the past few years, has been the favourite destination for Kerala nurses as apart from working in hospitals, many are employed as caregivers to the elderly people living alone.

A Kerala woman nurse who has been working in Israel said she has been working for the past eight years. “I am now speaking from the bunker and can hear the sounds of explosions. There have been such situations in the past, but this time it appears it’s very strong. At the moment we have supplies to last a while in the bunkers," she said.