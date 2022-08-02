As Pelosi lands in Taiwan, China plans ‘targeted’ military operations to counter her trip

Beijing: China Tuesday warned that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan disregarding its stern warnings will have a “severe impact” on bilateral ties and it “gravely undermines” regional peace and stability, as the official media here said that the military will launch a series of “targeted” operations to counter her trip.

Pelosi landed in Taipei Tuesday night, according to the television footage shown by US networks. She is the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

After Pelosi arrived in Taiwan, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a strong statement, saying that her visit is a “serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques”.