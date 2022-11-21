ASEAN parliament chiefs gather to promote sustainable, inclusive, resilient region

Phnom Penh: Parliament leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met here on Monday to discuss ways to help promote a sustainable, inclusive and resilient region.

In a message to the opening ceremony of the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (43rd AIPA), Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni said inter-parliamentary diplomacy, partnership and cooperation are crucial to contribute to promoting long-lasting peace and prosperity in the region, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The gathering of the 43rd General Assembly of AIPA this week reflects a true spirit of solidarity, unity and commitment to overcoming the current challenges to achieve a more peaceful and prosperous future for our region,” the monarch said.