'Aspirin could help cut diabetes risk by 15 per cent in older people'

Compared with placebo, the aspirin group had a 15 per cent reduction in incident diabetes and a slower rate of increase in FPG.

However, "the earlier published trial findings from 2018 showed aspirin did not prolong healthy independent living, but was associated with a significantly increased risk of bleeding, primarily in the gastrointestinal tract. Major prescribing guidelines now recommend older adults take daily aspirin only when there is a medical reason to do so, such as after a heart attack", Professor Zoungas said.

"Although these new findings are of interest, they do not change the clinical advice about aspirin use in older people at this time," she said.

The research will be presented at this year’s Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) to be held in Germany in October.