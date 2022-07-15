Assam, Arunachal CMs sign pact to resolve decades-old border dispute

Chief ministers of the two North-eastern neighbours announced in separate tweets that they met at Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh and signed the agreement.

“We have decided to restrict the ‘disputed villages’ to 86 instead of 123. Based on our present boundary, we’ll try to resolve the rest by September 15, 2022,” Sarma tweeted.

Of the 123 disputed villages, a consensus has been arrived on 37 and 86 others are left.