Astronauts may lose bone density after returning to Earth: Study

Toronto: While bone loss is a natural phenomena as human bodies age, astronauts on long-duration flights tend to have a permanent loss of bone density, finds a study.

The findings, published in Scientific Reports journal, showed that some astronauts who flew on shorter missions, under six months, recovered bone strength and density in the lower body, compared to those who flew for longer durations. This loss happens because bones that would normally be weight-bearing on Earth, like your legs, don't have to carry weight in microgravity - you just float, said the team from University of Calgary in Canada.

They followed 17 astronauts before and after spaceflight from 2015 to understand whether bone recovers after 'long-duration' spaceflight. The researchers scanned the wrists and ankles of the astronauts before they left for space, on their return to Earth, and then at six and 12 months post-return.