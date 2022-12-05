At 6, Indian-origin boy is youngest Singaporean to trek to Everest Base Camp

From Namche Bazaar, the trail goes to Tengboche, and then finally the Everest Base Camp at 5,364m.



"I threw my hat in the sky and caught it and we climbed on the top of Mount Everest Base Camp rock and we took a photo. "We flew the Singapore flag," he told Channel News Asia in an interview.



The pre-school student was awarded a certificate from the Singapore Book of Records.



His entire sojourn has been documented in a seven-part series on the family's YouTube channel, The Brave Tourist.



Three-year-old Heyansh Kumar from India is the youngest person to reach the Mount Everest base camp.



Kumar was three years and seven months and 27 days-old when he achieved the milestone.

