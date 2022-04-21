At least 16 die as blasts rock Afghanistan cities

Grisly images of victims being carried to hospital from SehDokan mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif were posted on social media.

“Blood and fear are everywhere,” Ahmad Zia Zindani, spokesman for the Balkh provincial public health department, told AFP, adding “people were screaming” while seeking news of their relatives at the hospital.

He said 12 people were killed in the blast and 58 wounded -- including 32 in serious condition.

“Relatives of victims were arriving at city hospitals looking for their near and dear ones. Many residents were also coming to donate blood,” Zindani said.