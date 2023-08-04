At UN, India tells Pakistan to concentrate on its own problems

Responding to Pakistan bringing up the Kashmir issue while the Security Council was discussing food security on Thursday, R. Madhu Sudan, a counsellor in India’s UN Mission, said: “To best utilise this Council's time, I suggest the concerned delegation concentrate on addressing their internal matters and restoring order within their own borders, rather than indulging in frivolous allegations against my country.

“Unfortunately we saw one delegation misuse this forum yet again, to divert the attention of this Council from the important topic of food security."