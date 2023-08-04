At UN, India tells Pakistan to concentrate on its own problems

United Nations, Aug 4: It is best to concentrate on its own problems instead of flinging allegations against others, India told Pakistan when it resorted to terrorism while being designated as one of the “Hunger Hotspots” by UN agencies.
Responding to Pakistan bringing up the Kashmir issue while the Security Council was discussing food security on Thursday, R. Madhu Sudan, a counsellor in India’s UN Mission, said: “To best utilise this Council's time, I suggest the concerned delegation concentrate on addressing their internal matters and restoring order within their own borders, rather than indulging in frivolous allegations against my country.
“Unfortunately we saw one delegation misuse this forum yet again, to divert the attention of this Council from the important topic of food security."
More relevant to the subject of the Council debate, but ignored by Pakistan's Deputy Permanent Representative Aamir Khan, was a report by Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Programme in May on “Hunger Hotspots” that issued “early warnings on food insecurity” and linked the situation in Pakistan to its political crisis.
It warned that Pakistan’s “acute food insecurity is likely to further deteriorate over the coming months, if the economic and political crisis further worsens, compounding the effects of the 2022 flooding”. While exporting terror abroad, Pakistan has also been unable to deal with internal terrorism and political violence, in the most recent instance of which a suicide bomber killed 54 people at a political rally of a member of the ruling coalition last month.
Sudan said that this “delegation has consistently shown a tendency to exploit various event platforms to further their own agenda”.
“It's unnecessary to engage in arguments or debates, particularly with those who resort to terrorism to advance their unlawful goals. I would like to emphasise that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India is non-negotiable,” he said.