At UNSC, Jaishankar targets Pakistan: ‘Contemporary epicentre of terrorism remains active’

United Nations: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Thursday that the "contemporary epicentre of terrorism remains very much alive and active" and bemoaned the fact that evidence-based proposals on terrorism are put on hold without providing a sufficient justification. He was subtly criticising Pakistan and its ally China.

Presiding over the ‘UNSC Briefing: Global Counterterrorism Approach: Challenges and Way Forward’, Jaishankar said terrorism is an existential threat to international peace and security and that it knows no borders, nationality, or race.

“The threat of terrorism has actually become even more serious. We have seen the expansion of Al-Qaida, Da’esh, Boko Haram and Al Shabab and their affiliates,” he said in his address to the 15-nation United Nations Security Council.