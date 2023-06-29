‘Attacks on schools, hospitals jump over 112% across globe’

New Delhi, June 29: In a recent annual report of the year 2022 released by UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, it was revealed that the number of attacks on schools and hospitals across the globe has risen by a staggering 112 per cent.
The report documented a total of 1,163 attacks on schools and 647 attacks on hospitals, underscoring the alarming surge in such incidents. It is a complete violation of international law and has a “devastating impact” on children and society.
Of particular concern is the growing trend of armed forces and armed groups utilizing schools for military purposes. Gamba expressed deep worry over this development and called for schools to be recognised and respected as “zones of peace.”
The report also highlighted Russia’s involvement in Ukraine, with Russian forces and affiliated armed groups being added to the list of notable offenders. These entities were held accountable for a significant number of attacks on hospitals and schools during the invasion, as well as the tragic loss of children’s lives during military operations.
Gamba stressed the urgent need for Moscow to take measures to reduce such attacks.
In addition, the report cautioned the Ukrainian armed forces for their attacks on schools and hospitals during the conflict. Gamba emphasised that even defensive responses must adhere to international humanitarian law while acknowledging the progress made by the Ukrainian Government in implementing improvements.
The report revealed that children continued to bear the brunt of armed conflict in 2022, with an increase in the number of verified grave violations compared to the previous year.
The United Nations verified a total of 27,180 grave violations, affecting 18,890 children in various conflict situations. These violations included killings, maiming, recruitment and use of children, abductions, and detentions.
Notably, boys accounted for two-thirds of the violations, and the highest numbers of violations were related to killings and maiming, followed by recruitment and abduction. Ms Gamba emphasized that the detention of children should only be employed as a last resort and for the shortest possible period.
The report acknowledged that the recorded violations represent only verified information, suggesting that the actual toll could be much higher. The violations fell into four categories: recruitment and use of children in armed groups or forces, killings and maiming, rape and sexual violence, and abductions.
According to Gamba, the countries with the highest number of recorded violations were the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Israel, the State of Palestine, Somalia, Syria, Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Yemen.
The report highlighted the immense challenges faced in monitoring and verifying grave violations, including limited access resulting in underreporting. It also identified Myanmar, South Sudan, and Burkina Faso as countries experiencing the worst deterioration in the situation.
While Israel and the State of Palestine were not added to the global list of offenders, Gamba commended the reduction in Israeli airstrikes during 2022, emphasizing the importance of promoting behavioural change and enhancing protection.
However, she expressed concern over the persistently high levels of violence in the West Bank and other occupied territories in the current year.
The report included the addition of several offenders, such as armed groups in the DRC (including M23, Mai-Mai Zaire, and CODECO) and two non-state actors in Burkina Faso. Notably, Myanmar’s military rulers were also listed for their attacks on schools and hospitals.
Gamba concluded by expressing her growing concern for the situations in Haiti and Niger, which are increasingly on her office’s radar due to escalating violence and violations.
The UN report’s findings shed light on the urgent need for international attention and concerted efforts to protect schools and hospitals from the devastating impact of armed conflict and violence, ensuring the safety and well-being of children in these vulnerable environments.