‘Attacks on schools, hospitals jump over 112% across globe’

The report also highlighted Russia’s involvement in Ukraine, with Russian forces and affiliated armed groups being added to the list of notable offenders. These entities were held accountable for a significant number of attacks on hospitals and schools during the invasion, as well as the tragic loss of children’s lives during military operations.

Gamba stressed the urgent need for Moscow to take measures to reduce such attacks.

In addition, the report cautioned the Ukrainian armed forces for their attacks on schools and hospitals during the conflict. Gamba emphasised that even defensive responses must adhere to international humanitarian law while acknowledging the progress made by the Ukrainian Government in implementing improvements.