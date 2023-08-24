Australia expects to revive FTA talks with EU at G20 summit

Prior to departing for India's 'Pink City' Jaipur on Wednesday, Ayres said EU officials have so far "offered too little and asked too much" in negotiations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Talks on the landmark deal broke down in July amid a dispute over Australian farmers' export access to the vast EU market.

Ayres, who will meet with his European counterpart as Australia's representative at the G20 trade and investment ministerial meeting on Thursday and Friday, said a deal would only be possible with major changes to the EU's import quotas for meat.