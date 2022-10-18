Australia reverse decision to recognise West Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Australia is committed to a two-state solution in which Israel and a future Palestinian state coexist, in peace and security, within internationally recognised borders. We will not support an approach that undermines this prospect."



The statement went on to say that the incumbent Anthony Albanese-led government "recommits Australia to international efforts in the responsible pursuit of progress towards a just and enduring two-state solution.



"Australia will always be a steadfast friend of Israel. We were among the first countries to formally recognise Israel under Labor Prime Minister Ben Chifley. This government will not waver in its support of Israel and the Jewish community in Australia."