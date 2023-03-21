Australian special forces soldier charged with murder in Afghanistan

Canberra, March 21: Federal police have launched the first war crimes prosecution in Australia's history over an alleged battlefield murder in Afghanistan.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers have arrested Oliver Schulz, 41, and charged him with one count of war crime, murder under the Criminal Code Act, reports Xinhua news agency.

It is the first time a current or former member of the Australian Defense Force (ADF) has been charged with a war crime.

Police allege that Schulz, who completed multiple tours of Afghanistan as a decorated member of the elite Special Air Service (SAS) Regiment, murdered an Afghan man.