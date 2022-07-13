Australia's Sydney to use AI technology to smooth bumpy roads

We do an audit of our roads once every four years and it is very expensive. This new technology will allow us to do it on a weekly basis instead," Asfour added.



"Asset AI uses predictive analysis to improve road maintenance by predicting the risk to the community rather than just reporting the condition of the road assets, and that's great news for our residents."



Beyond the initial trials in Sydney, the project would also look to gather road data across 100 km of rural roads in the state -- areas which are particularly costly and difficult to maintain.