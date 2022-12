Avoid travelling to these 7 countries this New Year as Covid surges

Amid the rising influenza and RSV cases in America, the so-called "tripledemic", could further strain the overburdened US health system.



South Korea reported more than 68,000 cases in a single day on December 23. The country's new Covid-19 cases fell below 30,000 on Monday due to fewer tests during the Christmas weekend.



The country confirmed 25,545 new coronavirus infections, including 67 from overseas, bringing the total to 28,684,600, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).



Brazil is also reporting a high number of Covid cases as well, while Germany has been registering more than 40,000 cases daily in the past few days, as per media reports.



France has also reported more than 10 lakh cases in the past 28 days, and the cases are also going up.



India, meanwhile, reported 196 fresh Covid cases on December 26 against the previous day's 227 count, according to the Health Ministry data.