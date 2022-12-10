Bangladesh accused of violent crackdown on free speech

Dhaka: Bangladeshi journalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol, known as Kajol, said he was held in an underground cell for 53 days, where he alleges he was tortured, a media report said.

"They'd asked me about the stories I had written. I had to face a lot of torture. I still struggle to speak about it," the BBC quoted Kajol as saying

"There are no human rights in this country," the 54-year-old said speaking from a secret location. "I live in continuous fear."

Kajol chose to talk in the same week security forces clashed with members of the opposition Bangladesh National Party (BNP) in the capital Dhaka, ahead of mass anti-government protests planned for Human Rights Day in Bangladesh on Saturday.

The BNP is calling for people to take to the streets to demonstrate against the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League party.