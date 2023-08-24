Bangladesh records over 500 dengue deaths this year

Dhaka: Over 500 dengue deaths have been recorded in Bangladesh this year as the South Asian country grapples with a record outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease this year, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

At least 13 more people died from dengue in the 24 hours preceding 8:00 a.m. local time Wednesday in Bangladesh, Xinhua news agency reported quoting data from DGHS.

Also, 2,070 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period Wednesday, the DGHS said.