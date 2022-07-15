Battle on for second place to beat Rishi Sunak inUK prime minister race

Sunak, who was the winner of the first two rounds of voting by Tory members of Parliament, will appear for a series of televised debates over the weekend with his remaining opponents Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, former minister KemiBadenoch and Tory backbencher Tom Tugendhat.

SuellaBraverman, the Indian-origin Attorney General who was knocked out of the race in round two, has thrown her support behind Truss boosting the third-placed candidate’s chances.