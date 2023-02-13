Beijing denies 3 'objects' downed by US came from China

Beijing: Beijing has denied any knowledge of the three "airborne objects" that the US military shot down in North American airspace over the weekend as China prepares to take down an unidentified flying object near one of its main naval bases, media reports said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters in Beijing on Monday that any suggestion that they came from China is just a "smear", RFA reported.

The US North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) announced that "an F-16 fired an AIM9x to successfully shoot down an airborne object flying at approximately 20,000 feet altitude in the US airspace over Lake Huron in the state of Michigan" at 2:42 p.m. on Sunday.

This object was first spotted on Saturday over Montana, when it flew near sensitive military sites, U.S. officials told the media, RFA reported.