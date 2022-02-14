Beijing in response to Jaishankar’s remarks | China, India should follow through on border agreements

"We hope the two sides will continue to maintain communication through military and diplomatic channels to resolve the outstanding issues," Wang said.

Speaking at a joint press conference along with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne at Melbourne on Saturday, Jaishankar said when a large country disregards written commitments, it's an issue of legitimate concern for the entire international community.

He was responding to a question on the eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries.

When asked whether the India-China border standoff issue came up for discussion during the Quad Foreign ministers' meeting here on Friday, Jaishankar replied, Yes .

"Yes, we (Quad) had a discussion on India-China relations because it was part of how we briefed each other about what was happening in our neighbourhood. And it's an issue in which a lot of countries legitimately take interest, particularly if they are from the Indo-Pacific region, he said.