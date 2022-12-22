Biden approves more military aid as Zelensky visits Washington

Although Zelensky was effusive in his praise for Biden, he didn’t mince words when it came to the Patriot battery -- the most advanced weapon system the US has offered and something Zelensky has long used for.

He told his counterpart that just one such item is not enough for Ukraine.

“We would like to get more Patriots,” Zelensky said to laughter from Biden, who stood next to him during a joint press conference held after their bilateral meeting.

Biden stressed that the US is committed to ensuring that Ukraine continues to have the ability to defend itself “as long as it takes” during the press conference.

Zelensky told reporters that he floated to Biden the idea of a “global formula for a peace summit” and offered “very specific steps what America can do to help us implement them”. He didn’t elaborate further.

The Ukrainian leader said later while delivering a speech at a joint session of Congress that the peace plan he proposed contains “10 points”, that the summit “can be held”, and that “President Biden supported our peace initiative today”.

However, John Kirby, the National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communication, told CNN during a live coverage prior to Zelensky’s congressional speech that while Biden “obviously wants to seek a just peace in accordance with what Ukrainian President Zelensky desires”, as regards the peace summit, the administration will have to “study that a little bit more”.