Biden calls India, US partnership ‘most consequential’

Washington DC, June 22 : Calling partnership between India and US "most consequential," US President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) said that, together both nations are unlocking a shared future with unlimited potential.
Addressing a joint press conference today, the US President also underlined how trade has doubled between the two countries over the past decade to more than USD191 billion.
Biden asserted, "Together we are unlocking a shared future with unlimited potential. Collaboration on space flight to accelerate the clean energy transition and collaboration on quantum computing and Artificial intelligence."
He further mentioned that Air India's purchase of Boeing planes would support the creation of one million jobs in the USA.
"One million American jobs across 44 states will be supported by the purchase of more than 200 American-made Boeing aircraft that Air Indian is announcing earlier this year and with this visit, Indian firms are announcing more than USD 2 billion in new investments in manufacturing solar in Colorado, steel in Ohio, and optic fibre in South Carolina," Biden added.
The US President further said that the two leaders not only discussed how to mitigate the effect of the war in Ukraine but also discussed how the Pacific can remain secure.