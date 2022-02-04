World

Biden joins Pope, Imam in calling for ‘human fraternity’

Biden joins Pope, Imam in calling for ‘human fraternity’
File Image of Joe Biden. Image Source Wikimedia Commons
AP

Rome, Feb 4: US President Joe Biden joined Pope Francis and a leading Sunni imam on Friday in calling for greater global cooperation to fight the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and other world crises on the second anniversary of a landmark Christian-Muslim peace initiative.

The Vatican released a statement from Biden marking the International Day of Human Fraternity, a U.N.-designated celebration of interfaith and multicultural understanding inspired by a landmark document signed on February 4, 2019, in Abu Dhabi by Francis and Sheikh Ahmad al-Tayyeb, the imam of the Al-Azhar center for Sunni learning in Cairo.

Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com