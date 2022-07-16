Biden meets with Arab Gulf countries to counter Iran threat

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia): President Joe Biden was using a summit of Arab nations on Saturday to lay out his strategy for the Middle East as he closes the final leg of a four-day trip meant to bolster U.S. relationships in a region bracing for confrontation with Iran.

The president spent the morning meeting individually with the leaders of Iraq, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, some of whom he had never sat down with.

Biden invited Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who became president of the UAE two months ago, to visit the White House this year, saying he looked forward to another period of strong and growing cooperation between their countries under the sheik’s leadership.