Biden names Qatar major non-NATO ally as energy crisis looms

“Qatar is a good friend and a reliable partner,” Biden said hours before officially informing Congress of the designation. “It’s long overdue.”

The move could be helpful in Qatar’s bid to get US approval for a more than USD 500 million sale of MQ-9 Reaper drones The request has been languishing since 2020, when Trump was still in office.

A senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the decision, said the non-NATO ally designation was not tied to Biden’s hopes for Qatar to help European allies with an energy contingency plan should Russia invade Ukraine. The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly, said the designation was for Qatar’s help in Afghanistan and the Middle East.