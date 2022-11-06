Biden now irks Afghans by disparaging their country as 'Godforsaken place'

Washington: US President Joe Biden has now irked Afghans by repeatedly disparaging their country as a "Godforsaken place", causing Kabul's Taliban rulers to claim that the American leader was doing so out of frustration, Dawn reported.

Last month, President Biden annoyed Pakistanis when he described their country as "one of the most dangerous nations in the world" that possessed nuclear weapons without any 'cohesion'.

On Friday, he targeted Afghanistan. "A lot of you have been to Afghanistan. I've been to every part of it. It's a Godforsaken place - it's a Godforsaken place," said the US president while addressing war veterans at an election rally in San Diego, Dawn reported.