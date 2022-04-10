Biden, PM Modi to have virtual meeting: White House

Washington: US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would meet virtually on Monday, the first of its kind between the two leaders that would coincide with the maiden India-US 2+2 dialogue under the Biden Administration, the White House said on Sunday.

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will meet virtually with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India on Monday, April 11 to further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and our people, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced.