Biden renews call to ban assault weapons

Washington, Nov 25: US President Joe Biden has renewed his call to ban assault weapons.
“I’m going to try to get rid of assault weapons,” Biden told reporters during a visit to firefighters in Nantucket, Massachusetts on Thursday.
The remarks came on the heels of a pair of high-profile mass shootings in just a few days, Xinhua news agency reported.
In the shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub over the weekend, a gunman wielded an AR-15 style rifle, killing five people while injuring 19 others.
“I’m sick and tired of these shootings,” the President said on Thursday.
“We should have much stricter gun laws.”
However, the chance of a ban on assault weapons passing through the US Congress is all but impossible in the near future.
Republicans will take control of the House of Representatives next term and is likely to oppose legislation to curb gun rights.